These Are Going to Be the 10 Biggest Foods Trends of 2021, According to Whole Foods

If you’re anything like us, you’re anxiously awaiting the arrival of 2021. What a year it’s been! And though it feels as if we were sending off summer just yesterday, we’re just a few months away from a brand new year.

Whole Foods just released its sixth annual top 10 food predictions report for the coming year, and we’re already popping the champagne. What’s on tap for 2021, you ask? A lot—and like everything in life of late, it's going to look very different from any pre-pandemic predictions.

"The pandemic’s influence on dining is something no one can ignore, says Alan Morgan, executive leader of culinary and part of Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council. "At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a clear rise in comfort meals, however heading into 2021, we're seeing a shift to healthier foods. And with more meals being consumed at home overall, another major dining shift we anticipate for 2021 is people continuing to take more time for a daily breakfast. Our Trends Council is also seeing new at-home chefs take their cooking game to the next level, experimenting with elevated ingredients like new takes on sauces, spices, and pastas."