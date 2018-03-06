Amazon Prime members in two cities can now take advantage of super quick Whole Foods grocery deliveries.

If You Live in These Cities, You Can Now Get Whole Foods Delivered to Your Door in an Hour

Starting Tuesday, March 6, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering free two-hour delivery of Whole Foods items to Prime members in Atlanta, Georgia, and San Francisco, California. One-hour delivery is also available for a $7.99 delivery fee.

This new perk applies to grocery orders of $35 or more—an easy amount to spend on the endless fresh products at Whole Foods. Amazon Prime Members can order their groceries using Prime Now, either online or through the app, and expect a delivery in one to two hours (on orders made between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.).

The service is newly available to residents in Atlanta and many of its surrounding neighborhoods, and in San Francisco and nearby communities including Berkeley, Oakland, and part of Silicon Valley. (You can check if the new service applies to your area by checking your zipcode on Prime Now’s website or by downloading the app.)

“We’re happy to bring our customers in San Francisco and Atlanta the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

This delivery service first began last month in Austin and Dallas, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Virginia Beach, Virginia. The addition to Atlanta and San Francisco to the list is part of the program’s expansion, which will continue throughout the year.