Whole Foods Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled Nationwide Due to Undeclared Allergens

If you buy Caesar dressing at Whole Foods, you might want to check your refrigerator and pantry. According to a new announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. The dressing, which was initially recalled from some Whole Foods stores in August, is now being recalled from Whole Foods stores across the country. Additionally, the newly recalled dressing has different "best by" dates.

So why is this salad topper being recalled? The FDA notes that the dressing has been pulled from store shelves because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. The recall is now being expanded to include Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with a "Best If Used By Date" of September 21 22 through June 06 23, and incorrect UPC Code 99482-49027. The previous recall only included items with a "Best If Used By Date" of 04/06/2023. All of the recalled dressing was packaged in 12-ounce glass bottles.

While no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date, the FDA notes that people who may have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of having a serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these ingredients.

Both recalls were initiated when it was discovered that the products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and wheat allergens. The problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the products being recalled.

Consumers who purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing bottles with Used by Codes (UPC code) 99482-49027, should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale. Customers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 for assistance.