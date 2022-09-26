Food Shopping & Storing Food Shopping & Storing Whole Foods Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled Nationwide Due to Undeclared Allergens If you’re allergic to soy or wheat, toss this dressing. By Samantha Leffler Samantha Leffler Instagram Website Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple.com. Prior to joining Real Simple, she wrote and edited stories about food trends, plant-based food, nutrition, and new product releases for Food Network, LIVEKINDLY, and Eat This, Not That. She also launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture. She is a graduate of New York University as a University Honors Scholar. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Westend61/Getty Images If you buy Caesar dressing at Whole Foods, you might want to check your refrigerator and pantry. According to a new announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. The dressing, which was initially recalled from some Whole Foods stores in August, is now being recalled from Whole Foods stores across the country. Additionally, the newly recalled dressing has different "best by" dates. So why is this salad topper being recalled? The FDA notes that the dressing has been pulled from store shelves because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. The recall is now being expanded to include Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with a "Best If Used By Date" of September 21 22 through June 06 23, and incorrect UPC Code 99482-49027. The previous recall only included items with a "Best If Used By Date" of 04/06/2023. All of the recalled dressing was packaged in 12-ounce glass bottles. 7 Allergy-Safe Food Swaps for Those With Food Allergies While no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date, the FDA notes that people who may have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of having a serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these ingredients. Both recalls were initiated when it was discovered that the products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and wheat allergens. The problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the products being recalled. Food Recalls Happen All the Time—Here's What to Do If You Have Recalled Food in the Fridge Consumers who purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing bottles with Used by Codes (UPC code) 99482-49027, should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale. Customers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 for assistance. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit