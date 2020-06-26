These 5 Retailers Will Deliver Farm-Fresh Produce Directly to Your Doorstep

That so-called “ugly” produce that veggie snobs may overlook is your discount to delicious, fresh food, thanks to Misfit Market. Created to combat food waste, the online marketplace of mishapen supermarket rejects sells produce that isn’t farmed with synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and each subscription box is full of certified organic, non-GMO produce and as well as misfit pantry staples. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder after all, and that twisty carrot or lumpy eggplant may just add that uniquely appetizing accent to your favorite recipe.

Misfits delivers to every zip code in 23 Eastern and Midwestern states and D.C. Subscription boxes start at $22 and include 10 to 13 pounds of fresh and organic mixed fruits and vegetables like leafy greens, root vegetables, stone fruit, and more seasonal treats.