4 Reasons to Consider Joining a Food Co-op

If we didn't realize it before, the small business closures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic taught us all the importance of supporting local communities and shopping at the small businesses that make our hometowns and cities unique. While there are many different ways that we can go about supporting local, we might as well start with one of the things we shop for most often—our food. As it turns out, there's a way to buy food that not only has a positive economic and environmental impact, but could also save you money and help you develop healthier eating habits. What is this miracle option, you ask? A food co-op. Keep reading to learn all about how food co-ops can be a game changer in the way we buy our groceries and beyond.

What Is a Food Co-op?

A food cooperative (or co-op, for short) is a grocery store where the shoppers have the opportunity to purchase shares in the co-op and become member-owners. These member-owners then have a say in how the cooperative is run, its purchasing practices, and what it stocks. Like other cooperatives, food co-ops are governed by a set of guiding principles that are agreed upon by the owners, and the owners have a say in what activities the organization participates in. Most food co-ops also allow non-members to shop.

Food co-ops are rooted in the communities they serve, which creates a sense of accountability among the workers, members, and shoppers. Rather than being a one-way commercial exchange of goods for money, the people who shop at co-ops are participating in a system that is committed to community development, not just profit. Most food co-ops are involved in community education projects and other enrichment activities.

If you're interested in joining a food co-op but don't know where to look, the website Local Harvest offers a search tool to help you find a local co-op. If there are multiple options, be sure to check out the differences between each. Some co-ops will allow you to shop as a guest while others require you to be a member, some have minimum amounts you need to spend at each visit, and some will specialize in bulk items while others prioritize organic produce. Many food co-ops will also expect members to work a shift or volunteer for a certain number of hours each month. You should pick a food co-op that aligns with your own food values and matches your lifestyle and shopping habits.

The Benefits of Joining a Food Co-op