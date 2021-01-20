6 Valentine's Day Treats for The Trader Joe's Obsessed
Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a bag full of goodies from Trader Joe’s.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and while we may not be going out for a romantic date this year, there are still plenty of ways to show your love. Some may feel like it's a bit of a cop out, but Trader Joe's has everything you could possibly need for all of the loves in your life. And let's be honest, who wouldn't love a big bag of treats from TJ's?
Shower your sweetheart in chocolate Mini Heart Cookies, send your bestie some irresistible raspberry hearts, and don't forget to show yourself some love with a few boxes of chocolate covered cherries and pomegranate seeds. Just like every other holiday, Trader Joe's hits it out of the park, and Valentine's Day is no different. Plus, you can even pick out a beautiful bouquet of flowers at a fraction of the cost of those online sites.
The combination of smooth dark chocolate and tart juicy cherries is so good, it’s impossible to have just one—or 10. They make the perfect addition to a classic sundae or banana split, and they’re even better to enjoy all on their own.
There are so many ways to enjoy this sparkling lemonade—add it to a glass of Champagne, make a fizzy cocktail, or pour it over ice for a light, refreshing beverage. You can also pour some over a bowl of lemon or strawberry sorbet for a light dessert.
Trader Joe’s is known for stocking some of the most delicious gummies (hello, Scandanavian Swimmers), and these festive Xs & Os gummies are just as cute as they are tasty. And, you can stay socially distanced from your loved ones while still sending hugs and kisses!
Not a chocolate lover? Perhaps some shortbread cookies with raspberry jam will do! They’re soft, mildly sweet, and seriously taste as if they’re fresh from a bakery. These raspberry hearts are so divine, you may want to make them a yearly tradition.
Warning: These teensy chocolate hearts are insanely addicting. Once you’ve had one dark chocolate-covered shortbread cookie, all bets are off—the box doesn’t stand a chance. In fact, it’s probably best to pick up a few boxes just in case.
It’s impossible not to love these little morsels of bold dark chocolate and tart pomegranate seeds. Sprinkle a few over a bowl of vanilla ice cream or add some to the top of a flourless chocolate cake. They’re also great to snack on for a little afternoon pick-me-up.