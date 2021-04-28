The Upcycled Food Movement Is Making a Major Impact in Reducing Food Waste—Here's How to Get Started

You probably don’t think twice about tossing a banana peel once you’re done snacking on the fruit. However, did you know that you can actually turn it into yet another yummy, healthy dish? We can thank TikTok for this creative and upcycling-friendly hack that transforms leftover banana peels into a vegan faux bacon treat. And more practically, you can whirl your excess carrot or beet tops into a delicious pesto to garnish the roasted vegetable for a zero-waste side dish. You can also turn your leftover pumpkin seeds into a luscious butter-like spread by giving them a blitz in a food processor or blender. And don’t forget to use your citrus peels for an easy, DIY household cleaner. For a comprehensive guide to using up fresh produce, see here.