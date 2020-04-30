6 Unexpected Places to Find Groceries Right Now

As restaurants shuttered, some of the companies that supplied them started offering their goods to the public—so do a little Googling to see if any food suppliers in your area are following suit, or try Pepper Pantry, which helps you search for to-the-trade suppliers now offering home delivery. They might have a large minimum purchase amount (Baldor’s, which serves my area, has a $250 minimum), and sell some items in larger quantities than you might typically grab (we’re halfway through a 30-pound bag of rice right now), but they deliver right to your door—in gloves and a mask, no less. (Tip: If you can’t meet their minimum, see if your neighbors want to split an order with you.)