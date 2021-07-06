8.5 Million Pounds of Tyson Chicken Products Recalled Due to Listeria Risk

Ready-to-eat, fully-cooked chicken products—including Tyson grilled and fully cooked chicken, and Jet's Pizza, Marco's Pizza, Little Caesars, and Casey's General Store chicken products—have been recalled due to listeria risk, and may be linked to a listeria outbreak that has sickened three people and killed one person.

The chicken was produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and has the establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. In addition to being sold at stores like Walmart, Publix, Wegmans, and H-E-B, many of the products were also sent to institutions like hospitals, schools, and the Department of Defense. You can check the full list of products and date codes subject to recall to determine if you have any of the affected chicken products in your freezer.