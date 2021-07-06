8.5 Million Pounds of Tyson Chicken Products Recalled Due to Listeria Risk
Ready-to-eat chicken products from Walmart, Publix, Wegmans, and H-E-B are included in the recall.
Ready-to-eat, fully-cooked chicken products—including Tyson grilled and fully cooked chicken, and Jet's Pizza, Marco's Pizza, Little Caesars, and Casey's General Store chicken products—have been recalled due to listeria risk, and may be linked to a listeria outbreak that has sickened three people and killed one person.
The chicken was produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and has the establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. In addition to being sold at stores like Walmart, Publix, Wegmans, and H-E-B, many of the products were also sent to institutions like hospitals, schools, and the Department of Defense. You can check the full list of products and date codes subject to recall to determine if you have any of the affected chicken products in your freezer.
The USDA warns that eating the products could cause severe illness or death, and in pregnant women, can result in pregnancy loss. They suggest throwing out the chicken or returning them to the store where you purchased them.
If you have questions about whether the products you have are subject to recall, call or text Tyson's customer service line at 1-855-382-3101.