6 Tasty Potato Chip Alternatives

By Maggie Shi
Updated August 29, 2014
Kashi Company
Tired of plain old potato chips? These crunchy options are sure to snap you out of snack time boredom.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Kashi Caramelized Onion Hummus Crisps

Kashi Company

Made with chickpeas and seven whole grains, these light, crunchy rounds provide a satisfying hit of sweet onion goodness.

To buy: $3 for a 4-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Featured in July 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Enjoy Life Garlic and Parmesan Plentils

enjoylifefoods.com

You won’t be able to stop at just one of these cheesy, extra-crisp lentil chips that are sturdy enough for dipping. Bonus: They’re free from the most common allergens, including wheat, dairy, and nuts.

To buy: $4 for a 4-ounce bag, enjoylifefoods.com.

3 of 6

Way Better Snacks Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips

Way Better Snacks

With a hint of sweetness and a little kick of spice, these addictive snacks boast an impressive list of good-for-you ingredients, including a variety of sprouted seeds—flax, broccoli, chia, and daikon radish.

To buy: $3 for a 5.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Simply 7 Creamy Dill Lentil Chips

simply7snacks.elsstore.com

A smooth, creamy texture (thanks to buttermilk) and a not-too-powerful dill flavor make this chip a delicious winner.

To buy: $3.50 for a 4-ounce bag, simply7snacks.com.

5 of 6

Pop Chips Katy’s Kettle Corn

popchips

Yes, these crisp-and-chewy corn chips were created by pop star Katy Perry. Not a fan? No worries—you’ll still love the hint of caramel and zero grams of saturated fat in each bite.

To buy: $3 for a 3.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

6 of 6

Willamette Valley Butter Pecan Granola Chips

Willamette Valley Granola Company

Rethink your morning granola with this bite-sized crisp filled with nutritious oats, barley, amaranth, and quinoa. Feeling decadent? Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

To buy: $4 for a 6.2-ounce bag, at supermarkets and natural-food stores.


Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Maggie Shi