6 Tasty Potato Chip Alternatives
Kashi Caramelized Onion Hummus Crisps
Made with chickpeas and seven whole grains, these light, crunchy rounds provide a satisfying hit of sweet onion goodness.
To buy: $3 for a 4-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
Featured in July 2013
Enjoy Life Garlic and Parmesan Plentils
You won’t be able to stop at just one of these cheesy, extra-crisp lentil chips that are sturdy enough for dipping. Bonus: They’re free from the most common allergens, including wheat, dairy, and nuts.
To buy: $4 for a 4-ounce bag, enjoylifefoods.com.
Way Better Snacks Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips
With a hint of sweetness and a little kick of spice, these addictive snacks boast an impressive list of good-for-you ingredients, including a variety of sprouted seeds—flax, broccoli, chia, and daikon radish.
To buy: $3 for a 5.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
Simply 7 Creamy Dill Lentil Chips
A smooth, creamy texture (thanks to buttermilk) and a not-too-powerful dill flavor make this chip a delicious winner.
To buy: $3.50 for a 4-ounce bag, simply7snacks.com.
Pop Chips Katy’s Kettle Corn
Yes, these crisp-and-chewy corn chips were created by pop star Katy Perry. Not a fan? No worries—you’ll still love the hint of caramel and zero grams of saturated fat in each bite.
To buy: $3 for a 3.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
Willamette Valley Butter Pecan Granola Chips
Rethink your morning granola with this bite-sized crisp filled with nutritious oats, barley, amaranth, and quinoa. Feeling decadent? Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
To buy: $4 for a 6.2-ounce bag, at supermarkets and natural-food stores.
