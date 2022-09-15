21 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products—and Other Fall Foods You Need to Try 

While TJ's does its best to have a little something for everyone, there's a clear focus on pumpkin items in the fall. In addition to returning stars like Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur and Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps, Trader Joe's shoppers can expect to find exciting newbies such as Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce, and Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes. According to Miller, many of the products mentioned below will be arriving in stores in the first week or two of September, though some will be debuting a bit later in the season. Curious to know what to stock up on? Keep reading for details on 21 new and returning Trader Joe's fall items!

Fall doesn't officially begin until September 22, but that hasn't stopped the Trader Joe's Powers That Be from releasing a bevy of fall products that are bound to delight customers. The seasonal slew of items includes dozens of pumpkin-flavored treats , as well as several maple-flavored foods, cinnamon items , and more. Some of the new and returning finds were featured in the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, hosted by Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing, and Tara Miller, marketing director at Trader Joe's.

01 of 21 Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes This new item, which includes two cakes per package, is slated to debut in Trader Joe's stores by the middle of September. Described as a "variation on sticky toffee pudding" with a rich toffee sauce, all you need to do with these individual-sized cakes, which you can find in the freezer section, is pop 'em in the microwave. Serve the warm, gooey desserts with some whipped cream or ice cream and you're good to go.

02 of 21 Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies While Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies are nothing new, this pumpkin-spiced version definitely is. Each cookie is covered in a pumpkin spiced yogurt-flavored mixture and topped with sea salt, which provides a nice balance. Look for these orange treats in the cookie aisle!

04 of 21 Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Despite only being in stores for a few months out of the year, Miller and Sloan noted that this seasonal favorite manages to show up on Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards every year, since many customers buy enough of it to stock their freezers for months. It's mac and cheese, but the addition of butternut squash purée and some great seasonal spices elevates it and sets it apart from similar offerings.

05 of 21 Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites Given the popularity of the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, it's no surprise that Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites now exist and are a popular pick from the freezer aisle in the fall. Introduced last year, this item quickly became a favorite thanks to its breaded exterior and cheesy, rich interior. Keep a box (or two) of these on hand as an appetizer for your first fall party. Your guests will thank you.

06 of 21 Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce This new item is one of those products that you should have on hand due to its versatility alone. It boasts a savory pumpkin flavor accented with classic warming spices, like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and clove. Go ahead and use it to coat chicken or pork (it gets thicker, sweeter, and a bit caramelized when cooked in the oven), simmer meatballs in it, or add a touch of cream and transform it into the perfect fall pasta sauce.

07 of 21 Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing Each batch of this autumnal dressing combines organic apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, orange juice, and, of course, a touch of organic maple syrup. The result is a sweet, savory, condiment that's best paired with dark leafy greens that have a slightly bitter taste. If there's any dressing leftover after the salad course, go ahead and drizzle it on roasted sweet potatoes or toss it with some roasted veggies. Maple fans can expect to spot this item on TJ's shelves in the first week of September.

08 of 21 Crunchy Chili Cranberry Orange and Onion in Olive Oil with Dried Bell Peppers and Brown Sugar Though the name is a bit long, Trader Joe's employees swear that this new item is a "game-changer" topping that is simultaneously sweet and spicy. Stock up on this condiment to add flavor to roasted potatoes or tater tots, or zhuzh up just about anything on your Thanksgiving table. Expect to spot this product at your local TJ's in late October.

09 of 21 Non-Dairy Maple Flavored Oat Beverage This returning drink, which is vegan, lactose-free, and dairy-free, is great for those who have allergies and/or follow a plant-based diet. Most consumers add this to their coffee drinks and whip up homemade beverages, such as maple lattes. It'll be available starting mid-September.

10 of 21 Salted Maple Ice Cream According to Sloan, this new item is technically considered a "super premium ice cream" because of the amount of butter fat and overrun (air whipped) in it. The result is a heavy ice cream that's dense and creamy, with a sprinkle of sea salt. Unlike some maple products, this dessert is also made with real maple syrup. Eat this ice cream on its own or serve a scoop atop a warm Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cake. RELATED: 12 Trader Joe's Items Chocolate Fans Will Love

11 of 21 Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix If you frequently host brunch, you might want to consider buying a few boxes of this fall baking mix. When served warm, the resulting treats are gooey on the inside and taste like cinnamon roll. While the mix is perhaps better suited for breakfast or brunch, it can also be used to whip up an easy autumn dessert.

12 of 21 Caramel Apple Dipping Kit After years of perfecting this item, Trader Joe's has finally released its own Caramel Apple Dipping Kit. Each kit comes in a box that includes a tray of caramel that you put in the microwave, along with a separate package of chopped nuts, and another little package of fall-colored sprinkles. To make your apple easy to eat, you'll also find six substantial wooden sticks inside. The kit is great to do with friends or little ones once temperatures start to dip.

13 of 21 Sliced Raclette This classic Alpine cheese is meant to be heated over boiled potatoes, with cornichons or gherkins, and maybe some charcuterie. TJ's version (returning this year!) is sliced, comes from France, and has been described as "deconstructed fondue."

14 of 21 Ferme Julien Sparkling Rosé This wine is made for Trader Joe's by a well-renowned producer in France called Château de Beaucastel. Per Sloan, it "pairs really well with so many foods" and would be great in a brunch drink or an aperitif. "It would be great with cheeses, fruits, and charcuterie," Sloan adds. Shoppers can expect to see this bubbly in early September.

15 of 21 Reserve Garnacha This wine marks Trader Joe's first reserve beverage from Spain, and this particular version is from the Cariñena region of the European country, which is the Spanish equivalent of what the Napa Valley is in America. Expect fruity and herbal notes.

16 of 21 Grand Reserve Malbec This reserve wine, which comes from Argentina, boasts a deep purply-red hue and complex layers of flavors. Since this wine is complex, it's best paired with bold and flavorful foods like grilled and/or braised red meats. RELATED: These Are the Best Dry Wines for Cooking, According to Chefs and a Sommelier

17 of 21 Platinum Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon This red comes from the Stags Leap District, which grows some phenomenal wines with hefty price tags. Trader Joe's version, on the other hand, is expected to be moderately priced and is expected to sell out quickly.

18 of 21 Platinum Reserve Petit Verdot Not that many people are familiar with this wine variety, as it's often used as a blending component in red wines. Still, it adds a lot of great structural depth and depth of flavor, and is described as a "fun" wine. This particular wine comes from Napa and is 95 percent petit verdot and about five percent cabernet sauvignon.

19 of 21 Campanology Coffee Peanut Butter Cup Porter As you may have guessed based on its name, this beer is really a dessert beer. The drink is made with peanut powder thrown into malted grains, so you can rest assured that it really has a candy-like taste. Each beer comes in a 22-ounce bottle and boasts 9 percent ABV, so it's best shared after a fall feast.

20 of 21 Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur This returning favorite has been dubbed an "evening version" of a pumpkin spice latte. Go ahead and add it to your cup of coffee after dinner, or pour a bit of it over ice cream for an easy yet impressive fall dessert.