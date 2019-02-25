The Most Popular Trader Joe’s Item in Every State
Some geniuses crunched the numbers, and these are the items people are most excited about at Trader Joe’s in every state in the U.S. Did your favorite make the list?
Trader Joe’s isn’t just a grocery store—it’s a lifestyle. A true connoisseur knows the recurring most popular item at Trader Joe’s locations across the country and tracks the annual Customer Choice Awards for shopping ideas; a real pro might even know exactly what all the bells at the stores mean. Even casual shoppers will have their TJ’s favorites, though, such as the famous Everything but the Bagel Seasoning or the Spanakopita. At Trader Joe’s, there really is something for everyone.
There’s definitely a regional breakdown for what shoppers love the most, though. The team at software company WorkWise did a little number crunching and was able to figure out exactly which Trader Joe’s item every state (plus the District of Columbia) loves the most, based on Google search interest data. (They even put together some fun graphics to share the info.) WorkWise’s reasoning says that if people are searching for it, they must be interested or passionate about it, and the item must be popular (or getting there)—and some of these favorites are certainly worth getting excited about.
The Sweet Chili Sauce was the most popular item overall, with thirteen states searching for it more than any other Trader Joe’s item, according to the data from WorkWise. Macaron Variés and Everything but the Bagel Seasoning also made the list, coming in on top in ten and nine different states, respectively. Surprisingly, Mandarin Orange Chicken, which has been a national best-seller for years, didn’t even make the list. (Perhaps everyone already knows they love it and has no need to look it up.)
Scroll on to see the full list, in alphabetical order by state, and get ready to plan a trip to Trader Joe’s, because you’re probably about to get hungry:
Alabama - Sweet Chili Sauce
Alaska - Macaron Variés
Arizona - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Arkansas - Macaron Variés
California - Unexpected Cheddar
Colorado - Vegan Banana Bread
Connecticut - Turkey Meatballs
Delaware - Kung Pao Chicken
District of Columbia - Bamba
Florida - Key Lime Pie
Georgia - Sweet Chili Sauce
Hawaii - Macaron Variés
Idaho - Macaron Variés
Illinois - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Indiana - Sweet Chili Sauce
Iowa - Sweet Chili Sauce
Kansas - Sweet Chili Sauce
Kentucky - Sweet Chili Sauce
Louisiana - Sweet Chili Sauce
Maine - Turkey Meatballs
Maryland - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Massachusetts - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Michigan - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Minnesota - Chocolate Lava Cakes
Mississippi - Key Lime Pie
Missouri - Sweet Chili Sauce
Montana - Macaron Variés
Nebraska - Sweet Chili Sauce
Nevada - Macaron Variés
New Hampshire - Spanakopita
New Jersey - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
New Mexico - Kung Pao Chicken
New York - Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
North Carolina - Sweet Chili Sauce
North Dakota - Key Lime Pie
Ohio - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Oklahoma - Sweet Chili Sauce
Oregon - Vegan Banana Bread
Pennsylvania - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Rhode Island - Spanakopita
South Carolina - Key Lime Pie
South Dakota - Macaron Variés
Tennessee - Sweet Chili Sauce
Texas - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
Utah - Macaron Variés
Vermont - Spanakopita
Virginia - Sweet Chili Sauce
Washington - Macaron Variés
West Virginia - Kung Pao Chicken
Wisconsin - Danish Kringle
Wyoming - Macaron Variés