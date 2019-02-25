The Most Popular Trader Joe’s Item in Every State

Some geniuses crunched the numbers, and these are the items people are most excited about at Trader Joe’s in every state in the U.S. Did your favorite make the list?

Trader Joe’s isn’t just a grocery store—it’s a lifestyle. A true connoisseur knows the recurring most popular item at Trader Joe’s locations across the country and tracks the annual Customer Choice Awards for shopping ideas; a real pro might even know exactly what all the bells at the stores mean. Even casual shoppers will have their TJ’s favorites, though, such as the famous Everything but the Bagel Seasoning or the Spanakopita. At Trader Joe’s, there really is something for everyone.

There’s definitely a regional breakdown for what shoppers love the most, though. The team at software company WorkWise did a little number crunching and was able to figure out exactly which Trader Joe’s item every state (plus the District of Columbia) loves the most, based on Google search interest data. (They even put together some fun graphics to share the info.) WorkWise’s reasoning says that if people are searching for it, they must be interested or passionate about it, and the item must be popular (or getting there)—and some of these favorites are certainly worth getting excited about.

The Sweet Chili Sauce was the most popular item overall, with thirteen states searching for it more than any other Trader Joe’s item, according to the data from WorkWise. Macaron Variés and Everything but the Bagel Seasoning also made the list, coming in on top in ten and nine different states, respectively. Surprisingly, Mandarin Orange Chicken, which has been a national best-seller for years, didn’t even make the list. (Perhaps everyone already knows they love it and has no need to look it up.)

Scroll on to see the full list, in alphabetical order by state, and get ready to plan a trip to Trader Joe’s, because you’re probably about to get hungry:

Alabama - Sweet Chili Sauce

Alaska - Macaron Variés

Arizona - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Arkansas - Macaron Variés

California - Unexpected Cheddar

Colorado - Vegan Banana Bread

Connecticut - Turkey Meatballs

Delaware - Kung Pao Chicken

District of Columbia - Bamba

Florida - Key Lime Pie

Georgia - Sweet Chili Sauce

Hawaii - Macaron Variés

Idaho - Macaron Variés

Illinois - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Indiana - Sweet Chili Sauce

Iowa - Sweet Chili Sauce

Kansas - Sweet Chili Sauce

Kentucky - Sweet Chili Sauce

Louisiana - Sweet Chili Sauce

Maine - Turkey Meatballs

Maryland - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Massachusetts - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Michigan - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Minnesota - Chocolate Lava Cakes

Mississippi - Key Lime Pie

Missouri - Sweet Chili Sauce

Montana - Macaron Variés

Nebraska - Sweet Chili Sauce

Nevada - Macaron Variés

New Hampshire - Spanakopita

New Jersey - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

New Mexico - Kung Pao Chicken

New York - Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

North Carolina - Sweet Chili Sauce

North Dakota - Key Lime Pie

Ohio - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Oklahoma - Sweet Chili Sauce

Oregon - Vegan Banana Bread

Pennsylvania - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Rhode Island - Spanakopita

South Carolina - Key Lime Pie

South Dakota - Macaron Variés

Tennessee - Sweet Chili Sauce

Texas - Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Utah - Macaron Variés

Vermont - Spanakopita

Virginia - Sweet Chili Sauce

Washington - Macaron Variés

West Virginia - Kung Pao Chicken

Wisconsin - Danish Kringle