Trader Joe's Employees Explain Why Some of Your Favorite Products Get Discontinued

As any longtime Trader Joe's shopper knows, the chain is known for releasing dozens of new and inventive products each year. While that means you're in for a new experience each time you go grocery shopping, every once in a while you'll realize that a product you once loved is no longer front and center on TJ's shelves. TBH, I still haven't gotten over the abrupt disappearance of the Salted Caramel Gelato.

Sure, you could argue that the occasional MIA status of a product you've only just fallen in love with and learned to incorporate into your weekly meals is just part of the adventure of shopping at TJ's, but there's no denying that it can also be incredibly frustrating. After all, Trader Joe's has an entire page on its website dedicated entirely to discontinued product feedback.

In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, co-hosts Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing, and Tara Miller, marketing director at Trader Joe's, delve into exactly why some of your favorite TJ's products have been discontinued. Keep reading to find out why Matcha Joe-Joe's, Popcorn in a Pickle, and other foods are no more!