These Trader Joe's Stores Are Temporarily Closed Due to Possible COVID-19 Contamination

Grocery shopping is hard enough. Between the prerequisite meal planning for the week ahead, long lines, and trying not to spend your entire income on frivolous foods (why does the pillowcase-sized bag of dried mango have to look so inviting?) I’m ready for a nap as soon as I get home from the store.

For many of us, Trader Joe’s has eased the free-floating anxiety that comes with grocery shopping. You know you’ll leave with enough cauliflower gnocchi and mini croissants to make the endlessly long line well worth it, and that in times of trouble, the hard-working crew members there will be helpful and kind. However, in the current pandemic climate, even Trader Joe’s is anything but a stress-free or assuredly safe place.

Many Americans are rightfully abiding by the moral obligation that is staying inside and social distancing from others right now, which has been encouraged by both federal and state officials to help slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission. While these practices are meant for the health and safety of every American, one of the biggest obstacles for those in voluntary quarantine has been figuring out how to feed themselves and their families. Some have looked to grocery delivery services, which is a safer measure than facing crowds (not to mention shortages) in grocery stores. But delivery isn’t a viable—accessible, affordable—option for everyone, and many have continued to buy food and supplies at brick-and-mortar grocery stores, like Trader Joe’s.

On the upside, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reassured Americans that COVID-19 cannot be passed through food itself: “Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19.” Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that you cannot contaminate others—or expose yourself to the virus—person-to-person while shopping for food, which is exactly what why Trader Joe’s has chosen to close several of their grocery stores across the United States.

Yesterday and today, Trader Joe’s has announced on its website that five stores would be temporarily closed for compulsory cleaning and sterilization. This is due to a crew member in each of these locations either testing positive for COVID-19 or receiving treatment for a potential case.

Here are the locations of the affected closed stores:

Millburn, NJ – Trader Joe’s on 187 Millburn Ave . Crew Members reporting symptoms related to COVID-19 were last present in the store on March 24, 2020.

. Crew Members reporting symptoms related to COVID-19 were last present in the store on Elkridge, MD – Trader Joe’s on 6610 Marie Curie Dr. A Crew Member who is receiving medical attention for a suspected case of COVID-19 was last present in the store on March 23, 2020 .

A Crew Member who is receiving medical attention for a suspected case of COVID-19 was last present in the store on . New York, NY – Trader Joe’s (Grocery Store) on 142 E 14th St & (Wine Store) on 138 E 14th St. A Crew Member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on March 22, 2020 .

A Crew Member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on . Plainview, NY – Trader Joe’s on 425 S Oyster Bay Rd. A Crew Member who is receiving medical attention for a suspected case of COVID-19 was last present in the store on March 21, 2020 .

A Crew Member who is receiving medical attention for a suspected case of COVID-19 was last present in the store on . NYC (SoHo), NY – Trader Joe’s on 233 Spring Street. Crew Members have tested positive for COVID-19; the latest date on which a Crew Member with a positive COVID-19 test was in the store is March 17, 2020.

“We are connecting with all Crew Members at the respective locations, encouraging anyone who may have been in contact to follow CDC-recommended self-monitoring guidelines and to call their healthcare providers right away if they develop any symptoms,” says Trader Joe’s on their website.

While the stores are closed, Trader Joe’s will be paying all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts (kudos, TJ’s). As soon as the store has been fully cleaned and restocked, they plan to reopen.

“We are working closely with local health officials to take all necessary measures and provide our communities with the most appropriate information needed to make an informed decision regarding their health and safety. We encourage customers who have health-related concerns to review CDC and local health department guidelines and to contact their healthcare providers with any questions,” states their accountment. “As we continue to respond to this rapidly evolving situation, our focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers and best support our community.”

