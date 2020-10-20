Will Trader Joe's Be Open on Thanksgiving Day? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Its Holiday Hours
Unfortunately, if you thought you’d be able to stock up on emergency Pumpkin Marble Mousse Bars, you’re out of luck.
If you’re one of those holiday hosts who can remember every last item you need from the grocery store for your Thanksgiving dinner, you’re basically a unicorn. No matter how perfect the turkey turns out or how dreamy-creamy your mashed potatoes taste, there always seems to be something you forgot to pick up ahead of time—buttermilk? Butternut squash? Extra sticks of butter?
As you start planning which member of your household will be on last-minute supermarket trip duty—more likely than not, it’s going to be you—we have some unfortunate news we’d rather you hear sooner rather than later: Trader Joe’s will not be open on Thanksgiving day.
As with years past, Trader Joe’s has confirmed that it will remain closed on turkey day, which means you’ll have to stock up on its must-have specialty food items—Camembert Cheese and Cranberry Sauce Fillo Bites and Cornbread Stuffing Mix, anyone?—ahead of time. The store has chosen to continue shuttering its doors on Thanksgiving day to allow its crew members to spend time with family.
The good news? Trader Joe’s will reopen on Black Friday, which marks the official date we start stocking up on every Christmas-y and gift item available at TJ’s (you can find me sipping a glass of Old-Fashioned Egg Nog by noontime, kthanksbye). But because the store is prone to long lines and crowds, remember to play it safe, and check its website to see if your local store’s hours have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And as a reminder, “unless directed by local rule or law, Trader Joe’s stores will continue to dedicate the first hour of operation on Wednesdays and Sundays to serve our senior customers over the age of 60 and customers with disabilities who may need additional assistance while shopping,” it says on the website. “For the remainder of the week (Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri, Sat), stores will resume regular opening hours for all customers (8 a.m. or 9 a.m., depending on the location).” To find the hours for your local Trader Joe's, head over to its locations page.
As a final heads up, several other supermarkets—including Target and Walmart—will also remain closed on Thanksgiving day. Our best advice: Make a list, check it five times, and when the time comes, read our substitution guides for baking ingredients, herbs and spices, evaporated milk, heavy cream, eggs, yeast, brown sugar, all-purpose flour, and even DIY pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and sour cream.