I Tried Trader Joe’s New Candy Corn Popcorn, and It's the Perfect Salty-Sweet October Treat

What’s more Halloween than candy corn? I’ll wait.

Indeed, these sweet little triangle treasures are the essence of trick-or-treating memories for many of us. They’re also extremely polarizing: you either crave candy corn all year long or think they deserve to be thrown in the trash next to the insides of your jack-o’-lantern.

I'm fully a member of the first camp. Which explains my excitement when I spotted Candy Corn Popcorn (!!!) on the shelves of everyone's favorite grocery store, Trader Joe’s.

And before you immediately think, Couldn’t I just make that myself? and move on, don’t. This snack is *not* popcorn tossed with candy corn (let’s not go pretending Trader Joe’s doesn’t know our own taste preferences better than we do). Rather, it’s popcorn coated in a cute little layer of delicious candy corn.

“The formula is eerily straightforward: We start with airy kernels of slightly salty, highly snackable popcorn, then cover them in a sweet, crunchy, candy shell,” says TJ’s on its website. It’s a creamy, caramel-y, mouthwatering modern twist on an old-school classic. And thanks to the kernels’ bright orange, yellow, and white candy corn-esque colors (made from natural ingredients), it’ll look festive on any Halloween treat table.

The popcorn is the best balance of crunchy-chewy popcorn we’ve sampled to date—the candy corn coating doesn’t impede the satisfying crunch. Just a heads up: it’s super sweet, so you might want to stir some mixed nuts into your serving bowl to take the sugar-to-the-face feeling down a notch.

If your scary movie crew inhales the entire bag before the previews end, don’t fret—a five-ounce package retails for just $1.99.

Now go forth and let this sweet-and-salty snack haunt your spooky season.

