Shoppers Are Loving Trader Joe's New $6 Boba Tea Kit That Lets You Make the Drink at Home

Now you can enjoy boba tea without leaving the house.

Ariel Klein
Published on August 15, 2022

If you're not currently part of the boba tea bandwagon, this instant at-home kit from Trader Joe's might just make you a convert. If you've never had or heard of boba tea (which is likely impossible), it's a sweetened, flavored milk tea containing soft, chewy tapioca pearls—and it's undoubtably delicious.

While it originated in Taiwan in the 1980s, boba tea wasn't introduced in the U.S. until the 1990s, and it didn't gain more mainstream popularity until around 2013. Now, there are countless tea shops across the country that are dedicated to serving an array of different flavors of boba. In fact, it's become a bit of a phenomenon since boba tea is now more accessible than ever before.

Instant Boba Kit
Trader Joe's

TJ's is known for their deliciously unique products, so it was only a matter of time until they came out with their own boba tea. But the best thing about this new release, which debuted earlier this month, is that it's a boba tea kit, so you can conveniently make the beverage at home. The kit makes four beverages and costs $6, which is less than you'd likely pay for a quartet of store-bought boba teas.

While making your own boba tea may seem involved, it's incredibly simple and fun. Each kit includes four pouches of tapioca pearls flavored with rich brown sugar. The easy-to-follow directions will have you microwave the pearls (or cook them on the stovetop) and then add them to a tall glass of ice and your favorite milk or non-dairy alternative. And to ensure you get the full boba tea experience, the kit even includes wide-gauge paper straws so you can make sure to enjoy each and every one of those chewy tapioca pearls.

Unsurprisingly, many Trader Joe's shoppers are already going gaga over this new item and giving it their seal of approval. In fact, one customer even said that the kit "changes the game," while another declared it might be the "best" instant boba kit she's ever tried. If you're a boba fan, head over to your local Trader Joe's and pick up this kit before it sells out!

