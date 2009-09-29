The Best Pasta Sauces
Traditional Tomato
$3 and Under
Classico Marinara With Plum Tomatoes & Olive Oil
Many inexpensive marinara sauces taste like glorified ketchup. This one sets itself apart with chunks of tomatoes and a not-too-sweet flavor. “Dump it on a bowl of macaroni and you’re done,” said one mom.
To buy: $3 for 24 ounces.
$3 to $6
Bove’s Basil Pasta Sauce
Made in Vermont, this savory concoction is for those who like their sauce chunky. Chockablock with crushed tomatoes and tasty bits of basil, it’s a good match for short noodles, like penne and ziti.
To buy: $5 for 26 ounces.
$6 to $10
Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce
“Hide the jar and you could fool friends into thinking you made it yourself,” one staffer said of this favorite from New York’s storied Italian restaurant. “It has the robust flavor you get from hours of simmering.”
To buy: $9 for 24 ounces.
Vodka
$3 and Under
Francesco Rinaldi Vodka Sauce
Surprisingly bold and full-flavored for a budget jar, this finalist gets its soft, velvety texture from cream cheese. Parmesan gives it a salty zing.
To buy: $3 for 17 ounces.
$3 to $6
Emeril’s Vodka Sauce
Some vodka sauces are so laden with cream, it’s hard to taste anything else. This well-priced blend has an appealing, delicate texture and flavors of fresh onion, garlic, and basil that “liven up the palate.”
To buy: $4.30 for 25 ounces.
$6 to $10
Mario Batali Alla Vodka Pasta Sauce
High-quality ingredients, such as San Marzano tomatoes and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, help make this “a triple threat―rich, thick, and spicy.” It gets a touch of sweetness from red onions.
To buy: $9 for 24 ounces.
Roasted Garlic
$3 and Under
Newman’s Own Roasted Garlic
“It delivers an over-the-top garlicky taste that I can’t get enough of,” said one tester of the sauce, which contains not only roasted garlic but also a hefty dose of dried garlic.
To buy: $2.90 for 24 ounces.
$3 to $6
Bove’s Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce
No need to drown your spirals. The chunks of fresh garlic in this sauce pack a punch, so even a small amount goes a long way. The natural, light sweetness of the tomatoes adds welcome depth.
To buy: $5 for 26 ounces.
$6 to $10
Lucini Tuscan Marinara Sauce With Roasted Garlic
This deep red winner might be a splurge, but its restaurant-quality taste of fresh parsley, basil, and oregano is impressive, elevating traditional favorites like chicken Parmesan and baked ziti.
To buy: $9.50 for 25.5 ounces.
Spicy
$3 and Under
Francesco Rinaldi Diavolo Hot and Spicy
“What a bite!” a panelist said of this “H-O-T winner.” ( Diavolo means “devil” in Italian.) “The intense spice from the crushed red pepper creeps up on you.” Simmer with ground beef for a hearty supper.
To buy: $3 for 24 ounces.
$3 to $6
Paesana Fra Diavolo
Black, red, and lemon pepper add delicious nuances to this comparably mellow sauce. “I love that the heat is not overwhelming,” one panelist said. “It’s a real crowd-pleaser.”
To buy: $6 for 25 ounces.
$6 to $10
Gia Russa Hot Sicilian
Chili peppers, fresh basil leaves, and large pieces of sweet white onion give this top-quality, small-batch sauce its addictive homemade taste. Serve extra on the side for dipping hunks of bread.
To buy: $7 for 24 ounces.
And. . .Pesto
Go green: Dress up pastas, salads, sandwiches, and pizza with Sauces 'n Love Pesto. A classic pesto alla Genovese made from basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan, the topper tastes so fresh, you may just find yourself eating it with a spoon straight from the jar.
To buy: $4 for 4.5 ounces, sold in the refrigerator case.