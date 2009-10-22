The Best Chicken Broth
Best for Stuffing
Manischewitz Low-Sodium Chicken Broth
The mild taste and the light consistency of this pick won’t overpower the delicate flavor of fresh herbs. It’s also great in cream sauces, where subtlety is essential.
To buy: $2 for 14 ounces.
Best for Soup
Wolfgang Puck All Natural Free Range Roasted Chicken Stock
With its substantial body and spot-on amount of salt, you could easily fool people into thinking this savory winner was homemade. Just add noodles and soup’s done.
To buy: $3.50 for 32 ounces.
Best Low-Sodium
Trader Joe’s Organic Low-Sodium Chicken Broth
Not just for the health-conscious, this tasty broth is ideal for sauces and gravies because it can be simmered and reduced without becoming too salty.
To buy: $2.50 for 32 ounces.
Best Bargain
Better Than Bouillon Reduced Sodium Chicken Base
The intense flavor of this high-quality paste leaves dry, salty bouillon cubes in the dust. Even better: One jar makes more than 9 quarts of broth.
To buy: $5 for 8 ounces.
Best Single-Use
Pacific Natural Foods Organic Free Range Chicken Broth
Weeknight cooks and anyone who uses broth in small quantities will love these 1-cup boxes. Nicely golden, this champion has a straightforward chicken taste.
To buy: $4 for four 4.8-ounce boxes.
Best All-Around
Kitchen Basics Natural Chicken Cooking Stock
Generously seasoned with bay leaves, thyme, and black pepper, this rich entry has a nuanced, complex flavor. Great in every kind of dish from soup to stuffing.
To buy: $3 for 32 ounces.
