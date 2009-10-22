The Best Chicken Broth

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Davies & Starr
Ah, the secret to memorable gravy, soup, and stuffing. We like these 6 broths.
Best for Stuffing

Davies & Starr

Manischewitz Low-Sodium Chicken Broth

The mild taste and the light consistency of this pick won’t overpower the delicate flavor of fresh herbs. It’s also great in cream sauces, where subtlety is essential.
To buy: $2 for 14 ounces.

Best for Soup

Davies & Starr

Wolfgang Puck All Natural Free Range Roasted Chicken Stock

With its substantial body and spot-on amount of salt, you could easily fool people into thinking this savory winner was homemade. Just add noodles and soup’s done.
To buy: $3.50 for 32 ounces.

Best Low-Sodium

Davies & Starr

Trader Joe’s Organic Low-Sodium Chicken Broth

Not just for the health-conscious, this tasty broth is ideal for sauces and gravies because it can be simmered and reduced without becoming too salty.
To buy: $2.50 for 32 ounces.

Best Bargain

Davies & Starr

Better Than Bouillon Reduced Sodium Chicken Base

The intense flavor of this high-quality paste leaves dry, salty bouillon cubes in the dust. Even better: One jar makes more than 9 quarts of broth.
To buy: $5 for 8 ounces.

Best Single-Use

Davies & Starr

Pacific Natural Foods Organic Free Range Chicken Broth

Weeknight cooks and anyone who uses broth in small quantities will love these 1-cup boxes. Nicely golden, this champion has a straightforward chicken taste.
To buy: $4 for four 4.8-ounce boxes.

Best All-Around

Davies & Starr

Kitchen Basics Natural Chicken Cooking Stock

Generously seasoned with bay leaves, thyme, and black pepper, this rich entry has a nuanced, complex flavor. Great in every kind of dish from soup to stuffing.
To buy: $3 for 32 ounces.

For more tips, see

broth basics.

