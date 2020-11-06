Thinking of Ordering Thanksgiving Dinner This Year? Here Are 6 Delicious Options That'll Save You So Much Time

By now, we’re all highly aware that Thanksgiving dinner is going to look quite different this year . How? For starters, the safe social distancing recommendations from the CDC , travel restrictions, and shorter guest lists all indicate that significantly more Americans will be hosting their own (smaller) Turkey Day dinners at home compared to holidays in the past.

Head spinning yet? You’re not alone. In fact, according to a recent survey by HelloFresh, 53 percent of Americans have said that their stress about Thanksgiving is doubled this year with nearly 20 percent hosting at home for the first time. One in 10 said they’ll skip celebrating entirely (no!). But here’s the thing: if you don’t feel like spending your holiday—and the entire week before—in the kitchen, you don’t have to. This year has given us more than enough crippling anxiety, you know? You deserve all the comfort you can get right now, and if hosting a holiday meal intimidates you, outsource it and embrace the opportunity to dine in your sweatpants. Many local restaurants around the country are offering catering and takeout, and this is a great year to share your gratitude by purchasing food from them (tip well, it’s a holiday!). But if you’d like to order ahead, Thanksgiving meals—as well as components and meal kits—are also available online and in grocery stores. Here are six of our favorite options for outsourcing Thanksgiving dinner.