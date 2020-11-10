8 Essential Thanksgiving Food Safety Rules to Follow to Avoid Getting Anyone Sick This Year

Choosing the wrong method to defrost your main dish is one the most dangerous mistakes you can make. Turkey is often front and center on the dinner table this time of year, and so are other types of poultry and meat (like chicken, duck, roast beef, ham, and lamb). According to Sims, if you purchase these items in advance of your holiday celebration, the safest way to keep them fresh and safe before you are ready to cook them is by freezing. Afterwards, proper defrosting techniques are needed to ensure quality and safety.

The key here? Planning ahead. “The USDA's FSIS advises that the proper way to thaw a turkey or any other type of meat is to NOT leave it out at room temperature or anywhere else that might fluctuate in temperature,” explains Sims. “There are three ways to defrost a turkey properly: in a refrigerator, in cold water, or in a microwave.” Additionally, when storing the turkey (or other meat/poultry) ahead of time, it should be wrapped securely to maintain quality and to prevent meat juices from getting onto other food.

