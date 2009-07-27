7 Tasty Toppers for Burgers and Hot Dogs
Bobby’s Burger Palace Chipotle Ketchup
Grill master Bobby Flay’s new line of condiments includes this smoky ketchup, perfect for a burger or as a dipper for fries. The chipotle peppers and onion deliver a slow heat that creeps up on you.
To buy: $6 for 9.7 ounces, bobbysburgerpalace.com.
McClure’s Garlic and Dill Relish
Toss your old neon-green, syrupy relish, and upgrade your hot dog with this addictive pick created by a Detroit family. It tastes like chopped pickles―pure and simple―and is free of added sugars and high fructose corn syrup so common to other varieties. Garlic and dill give it zing.
To buy: $6.50 for 9 ounces, surfasonline.com or Williams-Sonoma locations nationwide.
Dulcet Madras Curry Mustard
Give grilled lamb or chicken an Indian twist with this smoky, not-too-hot mustard, flavored with cinnamon, fennel, cloves, and, of course, curry.
To buy: $6 for 7 ounces, dulcetcuisine.com.
Boat Street Pickles Pickled Raisins
You won’t be able to stop eating this unexpected but brilliant pairing of golden raisins and apple cider vinegar. Mustard seeds and arbol chili make them extra hot. Serve the raisins with chicken sausage, pork, and lamb. The Seattle company’s pickled red onions are another surefire winner.
To buy: $13 for 9 ounces, murrayscheese.com.
‘wichcraft Balsamic Onion Marmalade
From the head honcho of Bravo’s Top Chef, Tom Colicchio, comes this savory-sweet spread made from stewy, caramelized onions and aged balsamic vinegar. Make this your go-to for paninis, burgers, and grilled and roasted meats.
To buy: $14 for 8.8 ounces, williams-sonoma.com.
Chef Tony Merola’s Original Must-A-Kraut
Yep, you read it right: This satisfying, mustard-and-sauerkraut combination is spiced with horseradish, turmeric, and garlic. The perfect companion to hot dogs, grilled salmon, and even deviled eggs.
To buy: $4 for 13 ounces, deliciousorchardsnj.com.
Stonewall Kitchen Major Grey’s Chutney
Chunks of red bell pepper and onion make this mango spread a delicious crowd-pleaser. You’ll taste hints of cayenne pepper, ground ginger, brown sugar, and curry powder. Serve it with pork kebabs or grilled chicken, or mix it with a dollop of mayonnaise to dress a chicken salad.
To buy: $6 for 8.5 ounces, stonewallkitchen.com.
