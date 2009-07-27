7 Tasty Toppers for Burgers and Hot Dogs

Toss your old neon-green, syrupy relish, and upgrade your hot dog with this addictive pick created by a Detroit family. It tastes like chopped pickles―pure and simple―and is free of added sugars and high fructose corn syrup so common to other varieties. Garlic and dill give it zing.



To buy: $6.50 for 9 ounces, surfasonline.com or Williams-Sonoma locations nationwide.