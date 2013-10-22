7 Tailgating Snack Foods and Accessories
Harry & David Mixed Nut Keg
The adorable cask holds a surprise: an addictive salty-sweet combination of peanuts, cashews, and candied praline pecans.
To buy: $20 for one 19-ounce container, harryanddavid.com.
Snyder’s Football Game Shaped Pretzels
Add this themed take on a classic American snack to the playbook to please any crowd.
To buy: $3.50 for one 14-ounce bag, at grocery stores.
Sir Kensington’s Gourmet Scooping Ketchup & Mayonnaise 4-Pack
Grill masters will relish taking their brats up a notch with this set of creamy all-natural condiments. You’ll get Classic Ketchup and Mayonnaise, Spiced Ketchup, and Chipotle Mayonnaise.
To buy: $21 for four 10-ounce jars, sirkensingtons.com.
Niman Ranch Pulled Pork With Barbecue Sauce
Why fumble with pork shoulder? Five minutes is all it takes to cook up this ready-to-go dish. Just add soft pillowy buns.
To buy: $10 for one 16-ounce container, at grocery stores.
The Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix
Made with organic tomato paste and fresh cucumber, dill, and horseradish, this tangy drink is the perfect mixer. Combine with vodka for a late morning tailgate.
To buy: $15.50 for one 32-ounce jar, mouth.com.
Brooklyn Hot Dog Company Hot Dog Sampler
Upgrade your standard franks to this artisan variety pack of spicy beef and pork pepperoni, chicken and pork, and classic beef links.
To buy: $38 for three 13-ounce packs, deandeluca.com.
Hydro Flask 64-Ounce Wide Mouth Growler
Skip the cooler: This insulated airtight growler will keep the equivalent of five beers cool and fizzy for a whole day. Or, fill to the brim with your favorite soup to keep it piping hot.
To buy: $50 for one 64-ounce flask, hydroflask.com.
