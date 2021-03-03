Listeria Prompts Nationwide Recall of Party Platters, Sandwiches, Taco Dip, and More—Here’s What to Know

J&J Distributing, a St. Paul, Minn.-based company, is recalling a number of prepared food products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, reports the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects an extremely wide range of food products, categories, and brands. Items include Haug Taco Trays, Fresh Thyme Taco Dip, Tastebuds Taco Platters and Taco Dips, Kwik Trip Taco Dips, Earthgrown Mini Taco Dips, Caribou Turkey Sandwiches, and more. You can find the full list of products, including UPC codes and code dates, below.

Image zoom Credit: FDA

The recalled products were distributed in a range of retail stores across the country. According to the FDA, the recall was issued after J&J Distributing discovered Listeria monocytogenes on a utensil that was used to produce the products. Luckily, there have been no illnesses reported so far that were caused by this problem.

That being said, Listeria monocytogenes is no joke. According to the FDA, it "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune system. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."