5 Fresh Superfoods You Should Know About

The name conjures images of a bouncing newborn cauliflower, but caulilini is a different variety of the cruciferous veggie. And it has taken the plant-based world by storm. With an edible green stem that explodes into sprays of tiny blond florets, it tastes milder and a bit sweeter than cauliflower but offers the same nutritional benefits, says Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RD, coauthor of The SuperFoodsRx Diet ($8, amazon.com) and Eat Clean, Stay Lean ($15, amazon.com; $21, bookshop.org). "It has fiber, vitamin B6 for energy, and vitamin K for bone health and blood clotting. And one cup has nearly 75 percent of your daily vitamin C, for immune functioning and skin health."

Why it's a superfood

Like other members of the Brassica family, caulilini contains phytochemicals called glucosinolates, "anti-inflammatory power nutrients that may help reduce certain types of cancers and improve heart health," Bazilian says. Cruciferous veggies are also high in sulforaphanes, phytochemicals that have been shown to help interrupt the progression of cancer cells.

And unlike the giant head of cauliflower currently occupying your produce drawer, this tender veggie requires no chopping, meaning less prep work.

How to eat it: Caulilini, which originated in Asia, was recently introduced in the U.S. by the same company that sells cutie Broccolini. The delicate florets brown and crisp up quickly, adding appealing texture and color to stir-fries and side dishes. Thanks to its neutral flavor, it pairs well with spicy sauces.