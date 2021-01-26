7 Simple Food Safety Steps You Need to Follow on Super Bowl Sunday

It's prime time for football fans. Super Bowl LV will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. And though this year's big game will look different than it has in the past, many viewers—hopefully your family included—will still be serving up homemade Super Bowl foods or ordering take-out for the big game. (Find our guide to hosting a socially distant outdoor viewing party here ).

And whether you're a seasoned hostess or will be having your own viewing party for the first time—only members of your household, please!—the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) wants to make sure your game day feast follows all the proper food safety protocol. After all, many of us are guilty of letting foods sit out for hours on end during the Super Bowl, including highly perishable dishes like chicken wings and dips. How can you keep food safe during the game, and how long can you leave food out before it goes bad? Here, Veronika Pfaeffle, a public affairs specialist in the Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Education for the USDA's FSIS, provides her top tips for avoiding a bout of family food poisoning on game day.