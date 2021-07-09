I Tried Sunbasket for 3 Weeks—Here's My Detailed Review

Overall, Sunbasket's meals did not disappoint. In fact, I was extremely impressed with each one. All three meal kits were outstanding as well as most of the Fresh & Ready meals. My absolute favorite was the fish po' boy bowl with tomato relish and chipotle mayo meal kit. It was labeled as Lean & Clean, Diabetes-Friendly, Spicy, Dairy-Free, Paleo, Soy-Free, Mediterranean, Carb-Conscious, and Gluten-Free. The meal kit came with ripe organic produce, including a red onion, shredded carrots, a cabbage wedge, and roma tomato. Other ingredients were cornichons, chipotle mayo, a paleo bread crumb blend, lemon vinaigrette, and two wild-caught sole fillets. With thorough cooking instructions, the dish was super simple to make. It took less than 30 minutes and only required one pan and two small bowls, which made cleanup a breeze. As far as taste goes, the flavors were 10/10. Usually at-home seafood dishes aren't the most exciting, but the paleo bread crumb crust, fresh tomato relish, and chipotle mayo drizzle gave the protein wonderful texture and flavor. My boyfriend isn't the biggest seafood fan, but he also thought it was exceptional. One serving was 480 calories and left both of us full and satisfied.