These Top-Rated Reusable Sandwich Bags Help Shoppers Cut Back on Plastic Waste
Whether you’re considering going zero waste or are just trying to implement more eco-friendly practices into your life, there are many easy ways to get started. At the top of the list? Cutting back on single-use plastic. It’s not as hard as you’d think, especially when one simple switch involves affordable and cute accessories.
Ditch the plastic sandwich bags and try the top-rated Snowve reusable baggies that Amazon shoppers love. They’re made with cotton fabric on the outside and non-toxic, food-safe material on the inside. These plastic alternatives come in sets of five and—perhaps the best part—are safe to throw into the dishwasher, making them super easy to clean and reuse.
“Best fabric food bags I’ve used,” wrote one happy reviewer. “The fabric used for these bags is excellent quality. Both interior and exterior are terrific—durable and easy to clean.”
The sets include one large, two medium, and two small bags, each of which can be used for so many different things. In addition to storing sandwiches and snacks, you can opt to use them for organizing clutter, saving smaller items like chargers or batteries, or as goodie bags for gatherings.
You’ll also save money using these reusable bags rather than shopping for the single-use plastic kind every time you go to the grocery store.
“Nice to be able to not have to buy the plastic bags for the kids lunches everyday,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I just turn them inside out and hand wash for most days, but have also washed in the washer with no problems. Zippers still work well and plenty of room for fruits, sandwiches and chips in the different sizes.”
Another plus: the bags come in so many cute patterns, ranging from camouflage to shimmering stars. Depending on which style you go with, you can get them for as little as $2 apiece—sets of five start at just $10. Shop some of the cutest colorways, below, so you can be on your way to a less wasteful lifestyle.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
