Healthy Packaged Snacks for Kids
justinsnutbutter.com
Yes, they exist. Here’s what the experts love: Each has a good dose of protein or fiber and 200 calories or less.
Justin’s Classic Almond Butter Squeeze Pack
justinsnutbutter.com
To buy: $1 for 1.15 ounces, at supermarkets and natural-food stores.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Horizon Organic Mozzarella String Cheese
Horizon Organic String Cheese
To buy: $4 for six 1-ounce sticks, at supermarkets.
Beanitos Black Bean Chips
Beanitos Black Bean Chips
To buy: $1.25 for a 1.25-ounce bag, at natural-food stores.
Advertisement
Kashi TLC Crunchy Granola Bars in Honey Toasted 7 Grain
kashi.com
To buy: $4 for 12 bars, at supermarkets.