Healthy Packaged Snacks for Kids

By Amy Paturel
Updated June 17, 2018
justinsnutbutter.com
Yes, they exist. Here’s what the experts love: Each has a good dose of protein or fiber and 200 calories or less.
Justin’s Classic Almond Butter Squeeze Pack

justinsnutbutter.com

To buy: $1 for 1.15 ounces, at supermarkets and natural-food stores.

Horizon Organic Mozzarella String Cheese

Horizon Organic String Cheese

To buy: $4 for six 1-ounce sticks, at supermarkets.

Beanitos Black Bean Chips

Beanitos Black Bean Chips

To buy: $1.25 for a 1.25-ounce bag, at natural-food stores.

Kashi TLC Crunchy Granola Bars in Honey Toasted 7 Grain

kashi.com

To buy: $4 for 12 bars, at supermarkets.

