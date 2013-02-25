6 Delicious New Snack Bars

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Tuck any of these tasty finds into a child’s knapsack or your purse for easy on-the-go snacking.
Van’s Natural Foods Peanut Butter Chocolate

This classic flavor combo is perfect for snack time: A handful of rich chocolate chips stud the chewy peanut butter base. Bonus: It’s gluten-free.

To buy: $4.50 for one box of 5 1.2-ounce bars, at natural food stores.

Featured March 2013

Fiber One Protein Caramel Nut Chewy Bars

If you have a sweet tooth, go for this chocolate-coated snack filled with crunchy rice puffs and gooey caramel.

To buy: $4.20 for one box of 5 1.17-ounce bars, at supermarkets.

Kashi Apple Cobbler Soft n’ Chewy Bars

Just right with your morning coffee, this pillowy-soft pick has the texture of a muffin plus hearty chunks of apple.

To buy: $4 for one box of 5 1.4-ounce bars, at supermarkets.

Cascadian Farm Organic Crunchy Oats & Honey Granola Bars

Only seven ingredients go into this crunchy and lightly sweetened treat. Each pouch contains two bars—great for portion control or sharing with a friend.

To buy: $4.50 for one box of 5 1.42-ounce packets, at supermarkets.

Amazing Grass Organic Sweet and Savory Almond Whole Energy Bar

A refreshing change from many too-sweet bars, this bar is packed with whole nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. A “superfood” infusion of greens like spinach and alfalfa (don’t worry, you can’t taste it) adds an extra-healthy kick.

To buy: $3 for one 1.6-ounce bar, at Whole Foods Markets.

Annie’s Organic PB&J Granola Bars

Even grownups will love this scrumptious take on the quintessential kids’ brown bag lunch.

To buy: $4 for one box of 7 1-ounce bars, at supermarkets.

