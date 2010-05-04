9 Smoking Good Barbecue Toppers
Best for Steak
Do as the Argentines do and spoon the impossibly fresh-tasting herb-and-garlic Sauces ’n Love Cilantro Chimichurri on any cut of beef.
To buy: $4 for 4.5 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best for Burgers
The fusion of sweet caramelized onions and tart vinegar in ’Wichcraft Balsamic Onion Marmalade complements beef, turkey, or lamb patties.
To buy: $16 for 8.8 ounces, williams-sonoma.com.
Best for Shrimp
Who needs tartar sauce? Instead, try Boar’s Head Savory Remoulade, a distinctive ’Nawlins-style dip, redolent of paprika, red pepper, and mustard.
To buy: $4 for 9 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best for Hot Dogs
Give any frank a spicy jolt with Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Red Relish, a piquant combination of onions and cherry peppers. A little goes a long way.
To buy: $6.50 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best for Chicken
Maya Kaimal’s Spicy Ketchup is a divine serrano chili–accented sauce that takes a grilled-chicken sandwich to delicious new heights.
To buy: $6 for 13.5 ounces, gourmetfoodfete.com.
Best for Brats
Smooth, mild, and slightly sweet, Raye’s Mustard Moose-a-maquoddy Molasses is excellent on a sausage but can dress up any kind of pork.
To buy: $5.50 for 9 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Classic Ketchup
Tangy and sweet like the original, Heinz Organic is blissfully free of high-fructose corn syrup.
To buy: $2.60 for 15 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Classic Yellow Mustard
A Windy City legend with a distinctive bite, Plochman’s Mild puts other ballpark offerings to shame.
To buy: $1.60 for 10.5 ounces, at supermarkets.
Best Classic Pickle Relish
Garlic adds depth to a nicely crunchy, not-too-cloying topper by Wickles.
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.