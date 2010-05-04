9 Smoking Good Barbecue Toppers

By Lindsay Funston
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Give a cookout extra sizzle with these condiments picked by RS (we tried 176!).
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Best for Steak

Jens Mortensen

Do as the Argentines do and spoon the impossibly fresh-tasting herb-and-garlic Sauces ’n Love Cilantro Chimichurri on any cut of beef.

To buy: $4 for 4.5 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Best for Burgers

‘wichcraft

The fusion of sweet caramelized onions and tart vinegar in ’Wichcraft Balsamic Onion Marmalade complements beef, turkey, or lamb patties.

To buy: $16 for 8.8 ounces, williams-sonoma.com.

3 of 9

Best for Shrimp

Jens Mortensen

Who needs tartar sauce? Instead, try Boar’s Head Savory Remoulade, a distinctive ’Nawlins-style dip, redolent of paprika, red pepper, and mustard.

To buy: $4 for 9 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Best for Hot Dogs

Stonewall Kitchen

Give any frank a spicy jolt with Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Red Relish, a piquant combination of onions and cherry peppers. A little goes a long way.

To buy: $6.50 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.

5 of 9

Best for Chicken

Jens Mortensen

Maya Kaimal’s Spicy Ketchup is a divine serrano chili–accented sauce that takes a grilled-chicken sandwich to delicious new heights.

To buy: $6 for 13.5 ounces, gourmetfoodfete.com.

6 of 9

Best for Brats

Raye's Mustard

Smooth, mild, and slightly sweet, Raye’s Mustard Moose-a-maquoddy Molasses is excellent on a sausage but can dress up any kind of pork.

To buy: $5.50 for 9 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Best Classic Ketchup

Jens Mortensen

Tangy and sweet like the original, Heinz Organic is blissfully free of high-fructose corn syrup.

To buy: $2.60 for 15 ounces, at supermarkets.

8 of 9

Best Classic Yellow Mustard

Jens Mortensen

A Windy City legend with a distinctive bite, Plochman’s Mild puts other ballpark offerings to shame.

To buy: $1.60 for 10.5 ounces, at supermarkets.

9 of 9

Best Classic Pickle Relish

Jens Mortensen

Garlic adds depth to a nicely crunchy, not-too-cloying topper by Wickles.

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lindsay Funston