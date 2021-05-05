7 Pre-Made 'Shortcut' Foods You Should Avoid at All Costs

Call me crazy, but instant oatmeal is categorically easy to make. Adding cinnamon? No sweat. A handful of blueberries? I can probably handle that—not to mention that oatmeal packets are often pricey and filled with sugar. "Plain oats will have 0 to 1 grams of sugar, while a flavored pack will often have 11 to 14 grams of sugar," says Rebekah Blakely, RDN. Since most of these contain very little (if any) real fruit, the majority of that sugar is added sugar. "It's recommended we stay under 25 grams per day of added sugars. That means you've already had half your sugar for the day with one 150 calorie oatmeal pack!" Talk about a breakfast that will send you right back to bed. I will caveat by saying that some oatmeal packets—like those from RX and Kind—are legitimately delish and good for you.