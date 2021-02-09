Over 3,200 Units of Fresh Basil Are Being Recalled Due to Potential Parasite Contamination
If you stocked up on basil for your game-day mozzarella sticks or homemade pizza, check your fridge for this product.
Shenandoah Growers, Inc., a Harrisonburg, Va.-based company, just issued a limited voluntary recall of 3,240 units of fresh-cut organic basil due to potential health risk from Cyclospora.
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement, "Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water." The FDA says that Cyclosporiasis symptoms to look out for include severe abdominal pain, watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. "The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment," they add.
The potentially contaminated fresh basil was grown in Colombia, harvested entirely from Puerto Vallarta Herbs SAS (Farm), and imported by Vallarta Organics LLC dba Organic Destiny (Importer). It was later packaged into clamshells in Shenandoah Growers' Indianapolis, Ind. location.
According to the company, only these specific lot codes are affected:
- PV40515 1034
- PV40515 3034
- PV40515 4034
- PV40515 3035
The recalled basil was distributed to select retail stores—including Kroger supermarkets—between February 2, 2021 and February 4, 2021 in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Here are the specific affected lot codes shipped, as well as locations sold, packaging date, and package size:
The recall was issued following a single instance in which a bulk sample of the basil was pulled at the port of entry in Miami and tested by the FDA as part of routine surveillance and indicated the potential presence of Cyclospora.
Grocers who purchase and sell produce from Shenandoah Growers that were affected by the recall have been notified of the issue and told to immediately remove and discard the basil from all store shelves, distribution, and other inventories to ensure they're no longer available for sale or consumption.
The Shenandoah Growers recall includes only those clamshells of certified organic basil clearly marked with the affected lot codes listed above. The lot code can be found printed on each clamshell.
Luckily, no other Shenandoah Growers products are subject to recall, and the company has no knowledge of any illness reported or related to this product to date.
Consumers who may have a recalled basil product should discard it immediately and not eat it. Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact the Shenandoah Growers Consumer Response Center at 844-896-6939 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
For product photos, see below.