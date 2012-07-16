5 Crunchy, Savory Snacks

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Snyder's
Grab a bag of these tasty picks when the munchies strike.
Snyder’s Bacon Cheddar Pretzel Pieces

Prepare for a flavor explosion. Infused with the smoky essence of bacon, these cheesy pretzel bites are impossible to resist.

To buy: $3.50 for one 12-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Featured July 2012

Popcorn, Indiana Classic BBQ Chip’ins

Tangy and sweet, these puffed crisps have just half the calories of standard tortilla chips.

To buy: $4 for one 7.25-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Lundberg Organic Rice Chips Cracked Black Pepper

These extra-sturdy chips— made with nutty brown rice and a piquant pepper seasoning—are a flavorful match for guacamole and artichoke dip.

To buy: $3.30 for one 6-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Lesser Evil Sour Cream and Onion Krinkle Sticks

Dusted with tasty bits of parsley, these addictive, airy potato batons are gluten-free.

To buy: $3.50 for one 4.5 ounce bag, at supermarkets.

Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato Original

Skip the fries and try these light and crunchy alternatives with your next turkey burger or club sandwich.

To buy: $3.50 for one 4.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets.

