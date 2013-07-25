The Best Sausage Brands

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simplestaffers sampled 151 juicy links. Here are the best of the wurst.
Best Chicken

Al Fresco All Natural Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage
This zesty winner, flecked with spinach and salty Feta chunks, is a bold, flavorful replacement for pork sausage—and has 70 percent less saturated fat.

To buy: $5 for 4 sausages, at supermarkets.

Featured July 2013

See The Best Chicken Sausages for more of our favorite picks.

Best Cheese Sausage

Niman Ranch Chipotle Cheddar Sausage
These hearty pork links are studded with pockets of molten Cheddar and spicy chipotle. Pair with a crusty roll and guacamole. (Bonus: Niman Ranch's humane and sustainable practices win top marks.)

To buy: $7 for 4 sausages, at natural-food stores.

Best Meatless

Tofurky Artisan Chick'n & Apple Sausage
Packed with potatoes, apples, and molasses, this sweet and satisfying tofu champ held its shape on the grill, making mince-meat of the bland, crumbly competition.

To buy: $5.70 for 4 sausages, at supermarkets.

Best Bratwurst

Premio Bratwurst
These plump pork wieners are the perfect canvas for any topping—from traditional German sauerkraut and spicy mustard to pickled zucchini. Add a frosty stein of pilsner and you're in ballpark bliss.

To buy: $4 for 6 sausages, at supermarkets.

Best Italian

Premio Sweet Italian Sausage and Premio Hot Italian Sausage
Both the sweet and hot versions earn raves for their classic flavors (mmm, fennel and garlic). Equally good cooked on the grill, with grilled peppers and onions, as they are tossed with pasta.

To buy: $4 for 6 sausages, at supermarkets.

Put these links to good use with 10 tasty Italian sausage recipes.


By Lindsay Hunt