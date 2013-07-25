The Best Sausage Brands

Al Fresco All Natural Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage

This zesty winner, flecked with spinach and salty Feta chunks, is a bold, flavorful replacement for pork sausage—and has 70 percent less saturated fat.



To buy: $5 for 4 sausages, at supermarkets.



Featured July 2013



