The Best Sausage Brands
Best Chicken
Al Fresco All Natural Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage
This zesty winner, flecked with spinach and salty Feta chunks, is a bold, flavorful replacement for pork sausage—and has 70 percent less saturated fat.
To buy: $5 for 4 sausages, at supermarkets.
Featured July 2013
Best Cheese Sausage
Niman Ranch Chipotle Cheddar Sausage
These hearty pork links are studded with pockets of molten Cheddar and spicy chipotle. Pair with a crusty roll and guacamole. (Bonus: Niman Ranch's humane and sustainable practices win top marks.)
To buy: $7 for 4 sausages, at natural-food stores.
Best Meatless
Tofurky Artisan Chick'n & Apple Sausage
Packed with potatoes, apples, and molasses, this sweet and satisfying tofu champ held its shape on the grill, making mince-meat of the bland, crumbly competition.
To buy: $5.70 for 4 sausages, at supermarkets.
Best Bratwurst
Premio Bratwurst
These plump pork wieners are the perfect canvas for any topping—from traditional German sauerkraut and spicy mustard to pickled zucchini. Add a frosty stein of pilsner and you're in ballpark bliss.
To buy: $4 for 6 sausages, at supermarkets.
Best Italian
Premio Sweet Italian Sausage and Premio Hot Italian Sausage
Both the sweet and hot versions earn raves for their classic flavors (mmm, fennel and garlic). Equally good cooked on the grill, with grilled peppers and onions, as they are tossed with pasta.
To buy: $4 for 6 sausages, at supermarkets.
