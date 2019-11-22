Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Salad Are Being Recalled for E. Coli Contamination—Here’s What You Should Know

New Jersey-based food company, Missa Bay, LLC is currently recalling approximately 75,233 pounds of salad products, as the lettuce may have been contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The USDA has classified this recall as Class I, which means it’s a health hazard situation “where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

All of the 38 affected salads also contain meat or poultry, and were produced between October 14, 2019 and October 16, 2019. The items subject to recall—including Aldi Bistro Chicken Caesar and Santa Fe Salad, Domino’s Chicken Caesar Salad, Target Good & Gather Chicken Caesar Salad, Bonduelle Chef Salad, and Marketside Avocado Ranch Salad—bear the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Salads were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

You can find the complete list of these foods on the USDA’s website.

To date, a total of 17 people from eight states—Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Washington, and Wisconsin—have been infected with E.coli, says the CDC. Of the 17, seven people were hospitalized. Luckily, the CDC says that there have been no fatalities.

If you're concerned that you or a loved one may have consumed one of the recalled salads, we urge you to stay smart about symptoms. According to the USDA, symptoms of most patients that have been infected with E. coli O157:H7 include diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. However, some cases are more severe and can sustain. “Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O157:H7 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems,” says the FSIS’s report. “It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”

If you have purchased one of these salad products, discard it immediately.

Per the USDA, consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

