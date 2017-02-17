This Genius Drive-Thru Sells Salad at Fast Food Prices

Unlike healthy grab-and-go options like Dig Inn, Sweetgreen, and Chopt, Salad and Go is easier on your wallet and your busy schedule. It works exactly like a fast food drive-thru, only your salad is made to order—you can hold the nuts or ask for the dressing on the side.

The Arizona-based chain keeps costs low by sourcing in bulk from local farmers, which is cheaper than shipping produce across the country. Many of their ingredients are organic, too. Each location maintains low operational costs, because there isn’t any indoor seating (although there are a few outdoor tables for those who prefer not to eat in their cars). Each large hearty salad costs just $5.74. Proteins can be added for an additional cost ($1.44 to $2.49, depending on whether you choose chicken, steak, or shrimp). Offerings include Greek, Cobb, Caesar, and Roasted Sweet Potato and Strawberry.

You can also order wraps, breakfast (the early menu features a burrito bowl and a warm berry quinoa bowl), smoothies, and beverages like fresh lemonade. Kids menu meals cost $3.99 each and include a side of fruit and a choice of milk, apple juice, or lemonade. The entire menu comes complete with calorie counts, so you know exactly what the nutritional value of your order is.