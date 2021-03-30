Sabra Hummus Is Being Recalled in 16 States Due to Salmonella Contamination—Here's What You Should Know
Check your fridge...
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is voluntarily recalling approximately 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce Classic Hummus due to potential Salmonella contamination. The recall affects just one size and flavor of hummus, and is further limited to 10-ounce Classic Hummus containers produced on Friday, February 10, 2021 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. with a "Best Before" date of April 26. The UPC code of the affected products is 300067. You can find photos of the potentially contaminated hummus below, and rest assured that no other Sabra products have been found to contain Salmonella.
Sabra's 10-ounce Classic Hummus is being recalled in the following 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The Salmonella contamination was discovered by a routine screen of a single tub by the FDA, states the report.
The good news? No one has reported any illnesses or even consumer complaint regarding the hummus affected by this recall. That being said, Salmonella is no joke. According to the FDA, "Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider."
If you have this hummus at home, do not consume it. Discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also visit SabraHummusRecall.com for product reimbursement. Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm EST.