Food Shopping & Storing Food Shopping & Storing We Taste-Tested Over 60 Taco Night Must-Haves—These Were the 6 Best Make Taco Tuesday even more delicious. By Lizzy Briskin Lizzy Briskin Website Lizzy is the food editor at Real Simple magazine. She received professional chef's training at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts in Cambridge Massachusetts and holds and BA in English from Amherst College. Previously, she worked as a freelance food writer, recipe developer, and food photographer for publications and food companies including Runner's World, Insider, and the Chicago Tribune. She also ran Earthen Food Co., a content production and personal chef business in Boston, Massachusetts. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos If tacos are a staple in your family's weekly dinner rotation, these editor-approved taco supplies will help bring your weeknight meals to the next level. The best part: they're all available right at the grocery store. From the best sauce and salsa to the most delicious, melty cheese, here are the store-bought supplies that will make your family wish Taco Tuesday was every night of the week. 35 Taco Recipes So Good You'll Never Want to Make Anything Else 01 of 06 Best Sauce: Saucy Lips Tacos Al Pastor Courtesy of Manufacturer $5 for 8 oz.; at grocery stores Give Taco Tuesday an upgrade by skipping the spice packet and seasoning your meat with a simmer sauce instead. A hint ofpineapple in this bright option adds a tropical twist to your tacos without being cloying. You'll also get mild heat from chipotle peppers and chili powder, plus plenty of herby freshness from cilantro and oregano. This sauce is a bit thinner than others wetried, but it thickens as it cooks to coat your protein beautifully. Try brushing it on grilled or sautéed pork, beef, or chicken. It's also delicate and fruity enough to pair with fish, shrimp, or beans. 02 of 06 Best Guac: Herdez Traditional Guacamole Courtesy of Manufacturer $6 for 15 oz.; at grocery stores Big, meaty chunks of fresh avocado andflecks of sweet tomato make this guacamole taste homemade. When you don't have time to make your own guac or you can't find ripe avocados, this is the next best option. 03 of 06 Best Cheese: Organic Valley 3 Cheese Mexican Blend Courtesy of Manufacturer $6 for 6 oz.; at grocery stores Thin shreds of sharp Cheddar, Colby, andMonterey Jack melt quickly over any warmfilling. 04 of 06 Best Salsa: Somos Cuatro Chiles Taquería Salsa Courtesy of Manufacturer $5 for 12 oz.; at grocery stores Yes, this baby has some burn. But this spicy salsa is balanced by tangy, smoky notes that make it irresistible with chips or on a taco. 05 of 06 Best Tortillas: La Tortilla Factory Yellow Corn and Wheat Courtesy of Manufacturer $4.50 for 8; at grocery stores It's the best of both worlds! Corn and wheatyield flexible wraps with a savory-sweet flavor. 06 of 06 Best Beans: A Dozen Cousins Refried Black Beans Courtesy of Manufacturer $4 for 10 oz.; at grocery stores Heat up these hearty beans for a simple side or taco filling. Add a splash of water or broth to make them smooth and spoonable. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit