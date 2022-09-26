We Taste-Tested Over 60 Taco Night Must-Haves—These Were the 6 Best

35 Taco Recipes So Good You'll Never Want to Make Anything Else

If tacos are a staple in your family's weekly dinner rotation, these editor-approved taco supplies will help bring your weeknight meals to the next level. The best part: they're all available right at the grocery store. From the best sauce and salsa to the most delicious, melty cheese, here are the store-bought supplies that will make your family wish Taco Tuesday was every night of the week.

01 of 06 Best Sauce: Saucy Lips Tacos Al Pastor Courtesy of Manufacturer $5 for 8 oz.; at grocery stores Give Taco Tuesday an upgrade by skipping the spice packet and seasoning your meat with a simmer sauce instead. A hint of

pineapple in this bright option adds a tropical twist to your tacos without being cloying. You'll also get mild heat from chipotle peppers and chili powder, plus plenty of herby freshness from cilantro and oregano. This sauce is a bit thinner than others we

tried, but it thickens as it cooks to coat your protein beautifully. Try brushing it on grilled or sautéed pork, beef, or chicken. It's also delicate and fruity enough to pair with fish, shrimp, or beans.

02 of 06 Best Guac: Herdez Traditional Guacamole Courtesy of Manufacturer $6 for 15 oz.; at grocery stores Big, meaty chunks of fresh avocado and

flecks of sweet tomato make this guacamole taste homemade. When you don't have time to make your own guac or you can't find ripe avocados, this is the next best option.

03 of 06 Best Cheese: Organic Valley 3 Cheese Mexican Blend Courtesy of Manufacturer $6 for 6 oz.; at grocery stores Thin shreds of sharp Cheddar, Colby, and

Monterey Jack melt quickly over any warm

filling.

04 of 06 Best Salsa: Somos Cuatro Chiles Taquería Salsa Courtesy of Manufacturer $5 for 12 oz.; at grocery stores Yes, this baby has some burn. But this spicy salsa is balanced by tangy, smoky notes that make it irresistible with chips or on a taco.

05 of 06 Best Tortillas: La Tortilla Factory Yellow Corn and Wheat Courtesy of Manufacturer $4.50 for 8; at grocery stores It's the best of both worlds! Corn and wheat

yield flexible wraps with a savory-sweet flavor.