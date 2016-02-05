“They come in a single serve bag for 99 cents. They pack them without the brine so they’re easy to eat on the go, and wow are they delicious. It wasn’t until after a recent trip to Barcelona that I noticed from the bag that these olives are imported from Spain, so it’s no wonder they’re so top notch. I like to bring them to work for a briny snack during that mid-afternoon slump. I also love to pack them in my carry-on to plop into an on-the-plane Bloody Mary while traveling (you’re welcome!).”—Brandi Broxson, Senior Editor