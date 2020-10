The many Trader Joe’s locations around the United States may be recognizable for their passionate fans and long (but worth waiting in) lines, but Trader Joe’s wouldn’t have its crowd of followers or aficionados without the excellent line of top-notch Trader Joe’s products. The best items at Trader Joe’s are great on their own, but the fact that you can only get them at TJ’s—unless you turn to that elusive Trader Joe’s black market —makes them even tastier, somehow.What’s that saying about always wanting what you can’t have? When you can’t find your go-to Trader Joe’s snacks at the local mom-and-pop or corner store, you cherish making a trip to Trader Joe’s even more. Everyone has a favorite Trader Joe’s product, too, whether it’s the Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon or that Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi. If you have yet to find a Trader Joe’s product to make braving the store and its weekend crowds worth it, you probably haven’t looked hard enough yet. Fortunately, for those just discovering all Trader Joe’s has to offer, the editors at Real Simple (current and former) have their own picks—and they just might offer a little grocery store inspiration.Some Trader Joe’s products are a little out there, but the good news is that those famously low Trader Joe’s prices make sampling anything that catches your eye doable—and affordable. Fill up your cart with the colorful packaging and clever names that catch your eye, put together a little taste test, and prepare to fall in love. Once you’ve found your go-to Trader Joe’s snacks, you’ll never go back. Let these editor picks guide your first trip, but don’t be afraid to buy something new and different, too—you might be surprised by what ends up tickling your taste buds.