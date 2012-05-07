7 Tastiest New Potato Chip Flavors
Kettle Brand Zesty Ranch
The familiar tang of buttermilk meets the bright snap of parsley in these addictive rounds. Try them tucked into a roast beef sandwich or crumbled over tomato soup.
To buy: $3.50 for an 8.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
Featured May 2012
Herr’s Sweet Onion
These crunchy winners have the caramelized sweetness of French onion soup. No dip necessary.
To buy: $3 for an 8-ounce bag, at supermarkets or herrsstore.com.
Dutch Crunch Grilled Steak Kettle Chips
For the meat and potato lover, this crisp brings everything together in one bite: It’s smoky and salty, with the outrageous—but tasty—flavor of freshly cooked steak.
To buy: $3.50 for an 8.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets in MN, WI, ND, SD, and IA or olddutch.bobsproduce.com.
Cape Cod Roasted Garlic and Red Pepper
Don’t be fooled by the label. It’s fiery crushed red pepper—not the sweet bell variety—that gives these snacks their distinctive twang. Extra-sturdy, they hold up to even the creamiest dip.
To buy: $3.80 for a 7-ounce bag, at supermarkets or capecodchips.com.
Lay’s Garden Tomato and Basil
These thin chips may contain a gourmet blend of sundried tomatoes, paprika, and extra virgin olive oil, but they deliver the simple, comforting flavor of French fries dipped in ketchup.
To buy: $4.30 for a 10-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
Utz Wavy Pit BBQ
Smoky-sweet with a spicy kick at the end, these ruffled chips are pure country.
To buy: $4.30 for a 10-ounce bag, at supermarkets or utzsnacks.com.
Boulder Canyon Balsamic Vinegar & Rosemary
A sophisticated spin on the salt-and-vinegar classic, these aromatic bites would be right at home next to the cheese platter when company’s expected.
To buy: $3.50 for a 5-ounce bag, at supermarkets and natural food stores.
