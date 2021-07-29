7 Myths About Plant-Based Eating on a Budget—and Tips to Make It Work

Myth 1: Plant-based means organic, and organic means expensive.

There are so many healthy products that are not organic. And there are organic items that are not healthy, too! Buying organic chips, cookies, soda, and ice cream doesn't make those things good for you; organic junk food is still junk food. And items such as fresh produce, beans, and grains have non-organic options and are very affordable (and still very nutritious).

And while you don't need to buy organic to eat healthy, there are also frequent sales on organic items if you do wish to fit some into your budget. In fact, I've found cans of organic store-brand beans for under a dollar on more than one occasion.