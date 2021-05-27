Whole Foods' First-Ever Plant-Based Food Trends Are Here for 2021—and We Want to Try Them All

1 Deluxe Alternative Cheeses

If there’s one thing a summer table needs it’s a stocked charcuterie board—a typically meat-and-cheese-centered experience, of course, but these days plant-powered alternatives are sophisticated (and scrumptious) enough to occupy a prime spot on your next spread. Dairy-free cheese alternatives have been around for a while—but never like this.

According to Whole Foods, cheesemakers are infusing nut-milk-based cheeses with gourmet ingredients—hello, black garlic truffle, dill Havarti, and chive—and replicating the traditional, dairy cheesemaking methods to create more authentic and irresistible textures and flavors. “You can now pair your sheep’s milk gouda or goat chevre with a cashew-based option or one made from almonds,” Brody says. That way, no one’s excluded from enjoying the spoils of a great charcuterie board.

What to grab for your next “cheese” board: