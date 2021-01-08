Plant-Based Eating Is Easier Than You Think—If You Avoid These 7 Mistakes

Where do you get your protein? is likely the most common question posed to those following a plant-based diet. “What comes as a surprise to many people is that vegetarians and vegans almost always meet or exceed the RDA for protein,” explains Davis. “Omnivores tend to consume close to double the RDA. This applies to children as well. One of the great benefits of getting protein from plants is that it supports health and longevity better than protein from animal foods.” Many of the veggie substitutes for meat, chicken, and fish contain about the same amount of protein as the animal products they are replacing. Other protein-rich plant foods include lentils, beans, tofu, tempeh, seeds, and nuts.

