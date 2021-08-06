I'm a Picky Meat Eater, and I Tried Perdue Farms Meat Delivery Service

Whole and Half Chickens: I used my own recipes for the other meats but turned to Perdue's guide to help me with my first attempt at roasting a whole chicken. I went with the classic roasted chicken with smashed potato bites recipe to keep things simple. The size of the chicken was intimidating in the beginning, but it turned out to be a fairly easy weeknight meal. A little bit of butter, herbs, and an hour and a half later, dinner was served. The taste was 10/10: Juicy, tender, and buttery. My boyfriend and I were happy to have leftovers for the next few days. I shredded up some of the chicken to add to salads, and he used the rest for chicken tacos. I did the same easy recipe for the half chickens but only left them in the oven for an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.