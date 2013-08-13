7 Tasty Packaged Snacks for Kids
Barbara’s Peanut Butter Snackimals
Classic animal crackers get an all-natural upgrade. Made with organic wheat, natural roasted peanut butter, and peanut butter chips, these tasty zoo animals will be a roaring success with kids and parents.
To buy: $4 for a 7.5-ounce bag, barbaras.com.
Featured August 2013
Funky Monkey Snacks Incredible Pineapples
There’s just one ingredient in the bag: freeze-dried pineapple. With three servings of crisp, airy fruit in each portion, it’s perfect for on-the-go snacking or tucked into a lunchbox.
To buy: $4 for a 1.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets and amazon.com.
Chobani Champions Flyin’ Dragon Fruit Tubes
Tote this handy protein-filled dragon fruit yogurt snack—which tastes like a blend of kiwi, pear, watermelon, and mango—anywhere you like: There’s no spoon required; just squeeze and eat.
To buy: $3 for eight 2.25-ounce tubes, at supermarkets.
Little Duck Organics Blueberry and Apple Tiny Fruits
Ideal for toddlers with little hands and mouths, tiny pieces of dried organic apples and blueberries are mixed together to create a snack that’s healthy, easy to eat, and positively delicious.
To buy: $4 for a 1-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
Lucy’s Gluten Free Cookies Snack ‘n Go Combo Pack
These crisp, gluten-free treats contain no peanuts, tree nuts, milk, or eggs—but you’d never know it. A handy variety pack containing chocolate chip, chocolate, and maple bliss cookies ensures kids (with or without food allergies) will find a flavor they love.
To buy: $7 for 18 cookies, amazon.com.
Wholly Granolly Peanut Butter Pretzel Clusters
The union of two kid favorites—pretzels and peanut butter—make these sweet and salty granola clusters an instant hit. Just don’t tell the little ones that this crunchy snack, made with whole grains and all-natural ingredients, is actually a good source of calcium, vitamin D, and iron.
To buy: $4 for five 1-ounce packs, funleys.com.
Snikiddy Barbeque Baked Fries
Even parents can’t say no to these gluten- and wheat-free “French fries.” The tasty barbecue seasoning makes for a savory treat the whole family will crave.
To buy: $3 for a 4.5-ounce bag, snikiddy.alice.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail