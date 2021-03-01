Oranges for Immunity: Healthy or Over-Hyped?

Oranges are the poster child for immune health —I can barely think about vitamin C without envisioning a crate of navel oranges on my countertop, ready to cure whatever's ailing. But if you've ever wondered how much of an orange's immune-boosting health halo is backed by science and how much was ingrained in you by your second grade school nurse, you've come to the right place.

"Oranges are widely recognized as one of the top sources of vitamin C and offer 70-100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C in one orange," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN. "But they provide so much more than just a single vitamin. The whole fruit boasts great benefits that have a positive effect on our well-being." And as we head into peak cold and flu season, now is the perfect time to start eating more immune supporting foods on the reg. (BTW, vitamin C is an important nutrient that is not naturally produced in the body and thus needs to be consumed daily to meet the recommended levels). Here's why oranges more than fit the bill.