I'm a Food Writer, and This Popular Asian Meal Starter Is My Go-To Weeknight Dinner Shortcut
As a food writer and avid cook, I'm the first to welcome a kitchen shortcut. Of course, it's incredibly satisfying, even soothing, to make from-scratch dishes—sourcing ingredients, prepping for each step, using time to let flavors mix and mingle—but it's not sustainable for me. On a Tuesday at 7 p.m., I need a 30-minute dinner to save me from a "meal" of cheese and crackers (and a glass of wine).
That's where Omsom's starters come in. Including deliciousness like Thai larb, Korean bulgogi, and Filipino sisig, the brand's range of sauces are a flavorful foundation for phenomenal Asian dishes. I simply add a packet to my favorite vegetable or protein, and within 30 minutes, I have a dinner that tastes like I've spent hours cooking.
But while Omsom meal starters are speedy, the brand doesn't cut corners or water down flavors. Sisters and co-founders Kim and Vanessa Pham grew up watching their mother cook Vietnamese dishes from scratch every night and approached Omsom with that same labor of love.
"We started Omsom to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week," they write on the brand's site. "We returned to our roots to finally build the company of our dreams—one that proudly reclaims and celebrates the multitudes to be found in Asian flavors, stories, and communities."
The Phams worked with acclaimed chefs from New York City and San Francisco restaurants to develop the sauces, focusing on high-quality ingredients sourced directly from Asia. For example, Omsom uses five different types of chilis across its six regional cuisines to remain true to each dish's cultural integrity. Each shelf-stable packet holds 1.8 ounces—enough to feed two people—and comes with a recipe card to guide you through meals that take as little as 15 minutes to prepare.
Over the past year, I've tried all of Omsom's seven starters with a variety of meats and vegetables: Vietnamese lemongrass BBQ is sweet and fragrant; tangy Japanese yuzu misoyaki makes ho-hum boneless chicken thighs feel special; Chinese mala salad has a fiery kick that warms me up from the inside out. The recipes employ a variety of techniques, from roasting to pan-frying, and have been straightforward to cook. The most time-consuming step is usually a hands-off marinade. You'll also want to factor in preparing a pot of rice, noodles, or even a bowl of crisp lettuce to make the starters a full meal.
Another thing I appreciate about Omsom is that it simplifies cleanup. Because all the ingredients and seasonings are pre-measured, I don't have to worry about dirty measuring spoons or countertops splattered with condiments. Oftentimes, all I have to wash is a bowl, spatula, and pan.
But it's not just convenience that's made me a superfan. Truthfully, I'm thankful for Omsom's meal kits because they've broken up the monotony of this past year-and-a-half of quarantine cooking. The incredible flavors of each dish—zippy, smoky, umami, salty, refreshing—take me out of mindless munching and transform a chore into a creative process. The small packets have become jumping off points for more kitchen exploration, prompting me to cook dishes I've only ever had in restaurants. Omsom nourishes both my body and mind.
And I'm not the only one who loves Omsom. The brand's site is filled with thousands of rave reviews. "These starters pack all the flavor they promise," one wrote. "They are delicious and smell amazing."
There are several ways to enjoy Omsom starters, and I think the best is to try the brand's sampler kits. Its Southeast Asian sampler includes six packets of Vietnamese lemongrass BBQ, Thai larb, and Filipino sisig, while the East Asian kit features Japanese yuzu misoyaki, Korean spicy bulgogi, and Chinese mala salad flavorings. If you're ready to try all of Omsom's offerings, including a special 4-pack of Pepper Teigen's krapow starter, this bundle will feed you up to 40 meals. Scroll down to check out the kitchen game-changers now.