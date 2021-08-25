I'm a Food Writer, and This Popular Asian Meal Starter Is My Go-To Weeknight Dinner Shortcut

Over the past year, I've tried all of Omsom's seven starters with a variety of meats and vegetables: Vietnamese lemongrass BBQ is sweet and fragrant; tangy Japanese yuzu misoyaki makes ho-hum boneless chicken thighs feel special; Chinese mala salad has a fiery kick that warms me up from the inside out. The recipes employ a variety of techniques, from roasting to pan-frying, and have been straightforward to cook. The most time-consuming step is usually a hands-off marinade. You'll also want to factor in preparing a pot of rice, noodles, or even a bowl of crisp lettuce to make the starters a full meal.