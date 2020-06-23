9 New Trader Joe’s Products That’ll Make (Socially Distanced) Summer Entertaining a Breeze

“We have a protein patty that's kind of like a burger that's been getting a lot of great attention and we have now in stores in the refrigerated section,” says Sloan. Meet the Turkeyless Protein Patty. “These are great. I'm going to serve these with a brand new salad kit that we have, which is a Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit…Great combo.”

Tara Miller, the marketing director for Trader Joe’s, adds that they taste just like a real turkey burger.