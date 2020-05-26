9 New Spring Trader Joe’s Products You Need to Get Your (Sanitized) Hands on Immediately
Pantry falling a little flat?
If you haven’t developed a few peculiar ways of passing the time of late, have you really been part of the pandemic? From baking endless loaves of bread to puzzling, guzzling wine on Zoom, sewing your own face masks, and finally scrubbing your shower doors, we’ll take whatever form of satisfaction we can get. My personal guilty pleasure: following Trader Joe’s fan accounts on Instagram. Neurotic, yes, but you can’t @ me for inefficiency—I know just what to make a beeline for next time I brave the grocery store aisles. Here’s to hoping you do, too.
These are the latest and greatest new items you’ll find at Trader Joe’s stores this month. (If you can find them before they sell out.)
Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit
Arugula, carrots, almonds, and parmesan cheese with a basil lemon vinaigrette = spring in a salad bag.
Buffalo Ranch Chopped Salad
This chopped salad kit packs green cabbage, romaine lettuce, cauliflower, celery, kale, carrots, and blue cheese. To make it a complete meal, add some tofu chunks, hard-boiled eggs, and/or grilled chicken on top before drowning it in the buffalo ranch dressing.
Cauliflower Thins
These gluten-free wraps are made from over 60 percent cauliflower and are “a delicious and versatile bread substitute.” Find them in the refrigerated section of TJ’s.
Watermelon Facial Mist
Picture yourself poolside, with so much sweltering sun that you actually need to spritz your own face with this dreamy watermelon mist to cool down. I’ll be buying this just to emulate that image. @Traderjoesaficionado recommends shaking well and storing in the fridge for the ultimate refresh.
Absolutely Acerola Juice Shots
Those on a never-ending hunt for immune-boosting foods (hiii) will love these. The little 2-ounce shots of cold-pressed Acerola cherry juice pack 1010 percent of your daily dose of vitamin C and only have 2 grams of natural sugar. Find them in the fridge next to the No Joke Ginger and Might Turmeric juice shots.
Pickled Fermented Jalapeño Slices
Have we mentioned how well a little spicy-sour-crunchy number works on sandwiches? Add a few of these jalapeño slices to tacos, subs, guacamole, or use them to mix in with your spicy margarita.
Ketchup Flavored Spud Crunchies
Not a new item, but these ketchup-flavored potato straws are officially back by popular demand for summer 2020. If you know, you know.
Creamy Almond Yogurt Alternative
This new plant-based, dairy-free yogurt line is made from almond milk. Find it in Vanilla Bean and Mango flavors for just $1.49.